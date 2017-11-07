Jennie Gow and Sam Collins share their thoughts on the possibility of a three-way fight between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in Brazil. (2:14)

Lewis Hamilton's representatives have denied any wrongdoing after documents in the Paradise Papers alleged that the Formula One world champion avoided tax on his £16.5m private jet.

According to the BBC's Panorama programme, the Paradise Papers leak shows a £3.3m VAT refund was given after Hamilton's Bombardier Challenger 605 -- purchased in 2013 -- was imported into the Isle of Man.

But Hamilton's lawyers say a tax barrister review found the structure was not unlawful, while the Briton's advisers insist the leasing deal is "above board".

"As a global sportsman who pays tax in a large number of countries, Lewis relies upon a team of professional advisers who manage his affairs," Hamilton's representatives told ESPN. "Those advisers have assured Lewis that everything is above board and the matter is now in the hands of his lawyers."

Hamilton's planned use of the plane, which carries the private registration G-LCDH (Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton), was predominately for businesses purposes, with Hamilton flying on-board the jet to many of the 20 races on the current F1 calendar.

Landed in Abu Dhabi ✈️. Looking forward to the race weekend ahead. #AbuDhabiGP @bombardier_jets #redjet #ambassador A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Nov 23, 2016 at 6:55am PST

Two day holiday before the greatest race weekend of the year!! #blessed #greatful #GodIsTheGreatest A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Leaked documents suggest Hamilton intended to use his jet for private purposes for around a third of the time. The recently-crowned four-time world champion's social media accounts appear to provide evidence that he has used the plane for a number of holidays and personal trips around the world.