Brazilian Grand Prix: Full coverage

Maurice Hamilton recalls the most dramatic of championship finishes at Interlagos in 2008. (2:34)

A round up of all of our coverage of the penultimate round of the 2017 Formula One season in Brazil. The F1 circus arrives at Interlagos with a newly-crowned world champion, Lewis Hamilton, but there is still plenty at stake for all 10 teams as the season nears its conclusion.

Friday practice

Sutton Images

Hamilton leads Bottas during first practice in Brazil

Mercedes led the way in the opening practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with newly-crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton 0.127s faster than teammate Valtteri Bottas at the top of the timesheets.

Build-up

Sutton Images

Vettel says Baku 'stands out' as biggest mistake of 2017

Sebastian Vettel says his controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton in Baku was a bigger mistake than any of the supposed driver errors which cost Ferrari the title this year.

Alonso says Hamilton deserves his 'easier' Mercedes titles

Fernando Alonso rates 2017's newly-crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton as one of Formula One's all-time greats.

Hamilton won't change approach at final two races

Lewis Hamilton insists he will continue to race flat-out at the final two races of the Formula One championship, despite clinching the title in Mexico two weeks ago.

Ricciardo grid penalty 'likely' in Brazil

Daniel Ricciardo is expecting to take a grid penalty at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix after his recent spate of reliability issues looks set to spill over into another round.

Raikkonen: Ferrari only needs small changes for 2018

Kimi Raikkonen is convinced Ferrari has all the right pieces in place to win both F1 championships in 2017 and after losing out due to "small things" this season.

Preview: Can Red Bull stay on top?

A look at whether Red Bull can build on its recent form and continue to compete against Mercedes and Ferrari for wins at the final two races.

Video

Sutton Images

Maurice's Memories: Brazilian Grand Prix

Maurice Hamilton recalls the most dramatic of championship finishes at Interlagos in 2008.

Could Ferrari quit F1?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss whether Ferrari could potentially quit Formula 1 at the end of the season.

Tech Corner: The future of F1

Sam Collins and Jennie Gow assess the key engine changes being proposed for Formula One in 2021.

Who will replace Massa at Williams?

A look at Felipe Massa's successful F1 career as well as looking at who could replace him at Williams.

Did driver error cost Ferrari the drivers' championship?

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins give their thoughts on whether Sergio Marchionne's comments were correct and driver error was to blame for Ferrari's poor season.

Will we see a three-way fight in Brazil?

A look at the possibility of a three-way fight between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in Brazil.