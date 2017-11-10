Lewis Hamilton continued Mercedes' strong start to the Brazilian Grand Prix by topping Friday's second practice session ahead of Valtteri Bottas as he had in FP1.

Hamilton, the newly-crowned 2017 champion, cut a relaxed figure during Thursday's press sessions despite reports ahead of the weekend surrounding his tax affairs back in the UK. He showed no signs of that news story disrupting his first weekend as a four-time world champion, setting an Interlagos lap record -- a 1:09.515 -- in the process to go quickest in FP2.

Valtteri Bottas rounded off the top two on a weekend Mercedes, having already wrapped up both championships with two races to spare, is testing 2018 concept parts. Red Bull and Ferrari alternated the next four positions, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing third quickest behind the Mercedes drivers and ahead of Sebastian Vettel, teammate Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen.

Behind the top six, Force India's Esteban Ocon finished best of the rest at the scene of his first F1 points finish last year. Williams' Felipe Massa, set for his final Brazilian Grand Prix before retiring from F1 for good, was eighth -- an encouraging start for the team on a weekend it could secure fifth in what has been a nervy midfield battle.

Renault had a difficult start to the weekend in FP1 but appeared to have recovered some of its pace for the afternoon session, with Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz finishing either side of 10th-place McLaren's Fernando Alonso. McLaren has struggled at Brazil in its troubled time with Honda and the Interlagos circuit has provided two of the more iconic images of the partnership -- Alonso relaxing in a deckchair in 2015 and then doubling up as a trackside cameraman last year, both after engine failures.

More to follow...