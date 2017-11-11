Mercedes team members robbed at gunpoint in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, Brazil -- A Mercedes minibus full of team members was robbed at gunpoint in Sao Paulo on Friday night after leaving the circuit following practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Nobody was injured in the incident and all team members returned safe to their hotel, but valuables were stolen from the minibus during the attack. The robbery occurred after the minibus had left the circuit and was en route to the team hotel.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton tweeted about the incident on Friday morning, calling for better security at the Brazilian Grand Prix in the future.

Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse! — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

In 2010 former McLaren driver Jenson Button was also threatened at gunpoint as he left the circuit, but was able to escape unharmed. A Toyota team bus was also held up at the 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix in a similar area of the city.

The immediate neighbourhood around the circuit in Interlagos is policed heavily during the day and ahead of the on-track sessions, but the presence is signifcantly reduced late at night when team staff and other workers leave the track.