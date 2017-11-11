SAO PAULO, Brazil -- Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the first qualifying session at the Brazilian Grand Prix, meaning he will start Sunday's race towards the back of the grid.

The newly-crowned champion lost the rear of his Mercedes through Turn 7 as he attempted to get back on the throttle, resulting in a four-wheel slide across the run-off area and a heavy collision with the barriers. Hamilton walked away from the wreck unharmed, but extensive damage to the front and left-hand side of car 44 means he will not be able to take part in the rest of the session.

Lewis Hamilton crashed out of qualifying during his first flying lap. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images

The incident occurred on Hamilton's first flying lap, meaning he is likely to qualify last in the session. However, grid penalties for both Toro Rosso drivers and Lance Stroll may see him shuffled forward a handful of places on Sunday's grid.

Hamilton has been the best qualifier of the season with ten pole positions and 12 front-row starts so far in 2017. The mistake came in the first competitive session since he secured the title two weeks ago in Mexico.