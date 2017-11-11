With Lewis Hamilton spinning out in Q1, Valtteri Bottas took the Mercedes fight into his own hands and fought off his rivals in Brazil. (1:00)

Sebastian Vettel has added incentive to beat Valtteri Bottas to victory in Brazil as he would see losing second in the championship to the Finn as another failure for himself and Ferrari in 2017.

Vettel's championship hopes finally ended at the last race in Mexico, where Lewis Hamilton secured the drivers' title. Hamilton spun out of Q1 in Brazil and left Vettel and Bottas -- split by 15 points in the championship -- to fight for pole, with the Mercedes driver edging it by just 0.03s.

Despite losing out on that battle on Saturday, Vettel is determined to go one better during Sunday's race.

When asked after qualifying about how important it is for him to finish second in the championship, he said: "Obviously your target is to win. Obviously that's not in anyone's reach so the maximum situation is to finish second.

"That's what we try to do, if we don't manage to do that then we've failed. So, we've failed once this year already. I don't want to fail again. The motivations are quite high, I have to make sure I stay ahead and beat Valtteri tomorrow and then in Abu Dhabi."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Though he is likely to have one less Mercedes to contend with tomorrow with Hamilton set to start from the pit-lane, Vettel is refusing to downplay the challenge of getting ahead of Bottas.

"I think [Hamilton's pit-lane start] makes no difference. Obviously Valtteri is on pole, it was too difficult to beat him. I'm confident that we have the pace, especially in the long run. So I think it's more or less a surprise today that we got that close.

"If it's that close obviously I wished to be ahead but tomorrow should be a good race. We'll see what happens, Interlagos is always special. Always something that happens in the race. So we stay out of trouble and have a good race."