Sebastian Vettel claimed his fifth win of the season after beating Valtteri Bottas to victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Vettel never looked back after a bold move on the inside saw him take the lead from Bottas in the first corner and Ferrari's strategy ensured he retained the lead through the single round of pit stops. Kimi Raikkonen took third on the podium just ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who staged a fightback from a pit lane start to finish fourth and just 5.4s off Vettel in first.

More to follow...