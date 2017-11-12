Lewis Hamilton admitted he had no-one to blame but himself after missing out on a win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he battled back to fourth after starting in the pit lane.

Despite showing strong pace in practice Hamilton crashed in Q1, taking him out of the fight for pole position. Teammate Valtteri Bottas won that fight but lost the lead -- and the race win -- to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, though Hamilton finished just 5.7s back after an impressive fight back through the field.

Having seen his final gap to Vettel, Hamilton was left wondering what might have been.

"That was fun," Hamilton said. "Felt like very reminiscent of my karting days when I would always start at the back, particularly in my first year or two. I think on one side for sure I messed up yesterday and put myself in the worst position.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

"I was quick enough to win the race from pole to the flag, but I didn't do that, so it made the job a lot harder today. But I think waking up this morning, my goal was really to try and redeem myself from yesterday's mistake and really do the team proud and try and get the points back. I tried to get back to third but I just ran out of tyres at the end.

"I enjoyed the race. I enjoyed the battle, and hopefully that continues to show me but hopefully everyone that I still have a lot of fire in my heart still. Still young at heart and have got many, many more races to go."

Despite wrapping up his fourth world championship in Mexico at the previous race, Hamilton refused to play down the crash which took him out of contention.

"There's no room for mistakes when it comes to wanting to be the best. There's no room for mistakes. But of course it happens, and that's part of the growing process. But that's not what you work towards. I've had a very, very clean year, had no crashes and damaged the car.

"Yesterday is behind me. Today has been positive. To get back to fourth, I have to be very, very grateful and very happy with that for sure. A big thank you to all the fans that have voted for me. I tell you I gave it everything. I had nothing left in my heart or the car."