Kimi Raikkonen says he is getting bored by Formula One's new-for-2017 regulations after struggling to make up positions in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

F1 introduced an aerodynamic regulation overhaul during the winter in a bid to promote better racing and improve the aesthetic appeal of the sport's machinery by creating wider, faster and more aggressively-looking cars. The new regulations have been a success in terms of reducing lap times, but drivers have voiced their concerns throughout the season at how the regulation changes have had a negative effect with regards to close-proximity racing.

Raikkonen sealed his fifth podium finish at Interlagos thanks to a third place finish in Brazil but the Finn was left frustrated that he was unable to improve on his starting position, something he blamed on not being able to pull off an overtake during the grand prix.

"I took it easy in the beginning and I was still catching up the guys at the front but I felt I took care of my tyres and once I pushed I could get close but you can't really do anything," Raikkonen explained.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Unfortunately the cars this year in this kind of place they can be very difficult to pass and it gets a bit boring unfortunately. I thought that I had a lot of speed but there was nothing that I could have done. I stayed around the same distance from Valtteri. It was a good end but I wanted more."

Raikkonen had to fend off the recovering Lewis Hamilton to earn his spot on the rostrum alongside Ferrari teammate and race-winner Sebastian Vettel, though he said he felt comfortable despite coming under late pressure from the newly-crowned world champion.

"I didn't really look at what he was doing I was trying to do my own stuff. I had a few lock ups in the first corner basically for no real reason but I was checking on Hamilton from the mirrors as it is hard to see when you are spread out and you can lose sight of them. I had a very good last few corners and I could see when we pulled out of the last corner that he was quite far away.

"I know they are very fast when they put the full power and full engine with DRS they can catch up a lot at the end of the straight but I was quite comfortable in the lead. I had a good gap in the last three corners. I was surprised that he got closer to me in the last few laps and that is why I locked up a few times at turn one as I was looking too much in the mirrors and not braking so heavy so locked a little bit."