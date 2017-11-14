Jonathan Legard shares his thoughts on how the FIA and Ross Braun can encourage more genuine wheel-to-wheel overtaking and less use of the DRS. (2:11)

Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo proved he is the best overtaker on the Formula One grid with his display at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Having started down in 14th after a grid penalty, Ricciardo was pitched into a spin at the Senna S after being caught up in a collision with McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne and Haas' Kevin Magnussen, forcing him into an early pit stop. From there, the Australian put on a clinic in overtaking, with several late-braking moves at Turn 1 during his fight back to sixth position.

Having seen the Australian complete late lunges on Williams drivers Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa at either end of the grand prix, Horner believes the Australian has perfected the art of out-braking his opponents.

"Danny Ric again, some great passing moves by him again today," Horner told Sky Sports after the race. "He came past us on the pit wall and you thought 'he should get close into Turn 1', and then he's past!

Daniel Ricciardo turned in several masterful overtaking moves at Interlagos. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"He brakes so late, so deep. He's really mastered that now. That's why for me he's one of the best overtakers out there, if not the best."

When asked if he thinks there is anyone better at overtaking in F1 currently, Horner replied: "I don't think so. He got knocked by Vandoorne, but his recovery after that was fantastic."

Red Bull believes it was stuck in a "vicious cycle" at the race at Interlagos, having had to turn down its Renault engines due to concerns over reliability. Ricciardo's teammate Max Verstappen, who finished fifth, predicted the team was losing 0.5s a lap from its power unit.