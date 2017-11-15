Radio Ga Ga: Brazilian Grand Prix

Jennie Gow and Gary Anderson discusses safety concerns at the Interlagos circuit after multiple incidents of F1 personnel being attacked during the Brazilian Grand Prix. (2:42)

A round-up of the best radio soundbites from the Brazilian Grand Prix, which featured an emotional send-off for Felipe Massa and a Ferrari returning to the top of the podium.

"Oh, my ass is really warm now."

Max Verstappen gives some very in-depth feedback to the Red Bull pit-wall as his cockpits overheats during Friday practice.

"Hey I [censored] [censored]! Can I do another lap?"

Kimi Raikkonen fumes at himself after messing up a qualifying simulation lap in practice.

"And that's pole, good effort!" "YEAH! Yes!"

Valtteri Bottas celebrates after his last-gasp attempts edges him in front of Sebastian Vettel by just 0.03s, giving him his first pole since the Austrian Grand Prix.

"Aggggghhhh f---!!!! F---!"

Joy for one is agony for another. Vettel, who made a critical error at the start of his final Q3 run, responds to the news he lost pole position to the No.77 Mercedes.

NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images

"Perez, I don't care! He will come, nothing we can do. When we catch Massa we're a danger."

Having been told the gap to the Force India behind him, Fernando Alonso says he only cares about knowing the gap to the Williams of Felipe Massa. As it turned out, Alonso would fail to pass Massa but would just hold off Perez for eighth position over the line.

"Box now Romain, we have a 10-second penalty. Box now."

"For what!?"

"For the Ocon incident."

"You must be kidding me! You must be kidding me!"

The Haas team can rightly feel hard done by this season for the amount of times its drivers have been on the receiving end of controversial decisions -- Romain Grosjean felt aggrieved again on Sunday after having to serve a penalty for his opening-lap collision with Esteban Ocon.

"The tyres feel like rocks. So stiff. Unbelievable."

Max Verstappen complains about his tyres late in the race, which may have been to do with the "vicious cycle" Red Bull boss Christian Horner later said Red Bull found itself in having turned down its engines due to concerns over reliability.

Sutton Images

"Yes! Forza Ferrari!"

It's been a while since we've heard this. Twenty-four hours after missing out on pole position, Vettel seals his fifth win of the season -- his first since July's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"Daddy I'm so proud of you and wherever you go I will support. I love you. By the way, I loved your start!"

A tear-jerker to finish the race. Felipinho Massa congratulates his father on a gutsy drive to seventh in one of the most memorable radio messages to ever be broadcast during an F1 race.

Felipe Massa and his son Felipinho stole the show after the chequered flag dropped on the Brazilian's final home race. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"OK Fernando nice race. P8. Almost had him."

"Yeah, very good. We definitely deserved the points today. Deserved the points many times but today we achieve it. Obviously with a normal speed we could finish top five, top four easily. So next year's going to be fun."

Fernando Alonso laments McLaren's lack of power with Honda and looks ahead to what he and the team hope will be happier days with Renault from 2018 onwards.