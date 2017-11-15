Jennie Gow and Gary Anderson discusses safety concerns at the Interlagos circuit after multiple incidents of F1 personnel being attacked during the Brazilian Grand Prix. (2:42)

Formula One event security will be a topic of discussion at the next meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council after the concerning events which marred the Brazilian Grand Prix.

A series of incidents took place during the weekend of the race involving F1 personnel being attacked outside Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit. On Friday evening a minibus of Mercedes team members was robbed at gunpoint, before Sauber and FIA staff encountered threatening situations.

The weekend was then capped by Pirelli confirming members of its own team were subjected to an attempted robbery on Sunday evening, despite Sao Paulo police saying it had increased its presence outside the circuit. Everyone involved in the incidents escaped unharmed.

The Sunday evening attempt led to Pirelli, F1's tyre supplier, and McLaren agreeing to cancel a test event which was due to take place at the Interlagos circuit this week.

Sutton Images

Though F1 bosses later released a statement saying it could not be held responsible for the attacks, its failure to address concerns during the weekend itself led to criticism. Lewis Hamilton was one of the most vocal critics of the situation after hearing what had happened to his Interlagos colleagues, saying "the people at the top need to take action to keep everyone safe."

On Tuesday, the FIA confirmed it had asked F1's commercial rights holder, Liberty Media, to collate a report concerning the incident to present to the WMSC on December 6.

A news statement said: "In the continued spirit of positive collaboration with Formula 1, the Council will then discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all events of the FIA Formula One World Championship. The findings will also be shared with other FIA championship organisers to maximise the positive impact this can have across all motor sport.

Security is a cooperative effort, and the FIA will seek to work closely with Formula 1 and all its stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for everyone working at or visiting Formula 1 events."