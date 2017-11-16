Sam Collins and Jennie Gow assess the key engine changes being proposed for Formula One in 2021. (2:59)

Aston Martin and Red Bull have revealed the first details of their track-only version of the Valkyrie hypercar.

The Valkyrie is a joint project between the two companies that has been spear-headed by the F1 team's chief technical officer Adrian Newey. One hundred and fifty road-going versions will be produced and Aston Martin has now confirmed a limited run of just 25 track cars, known as the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Free of regulations surrounding road cars, the AMR Pro will feature a more powerful version of the purpose-built Cosworth V12 engine and will also have an upgraded aero kit that features much larger front and rear wings. Weight savings, uprated brakes and LMP1-spec racing tyres will also bring significant performance gains that will contribute to creating a car capable of cornering forces in excess of 3.3G and a top speed close to 250mph.

According to Red Bull's simulations, the Valkyrie AMR Pro will "be capable of achieving performance to rival that of a contemporary F1 or LMP1 car".

A rendering of the track focused Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Aston Martin/Red Bull Racing

"While it is endowed with extraordinary performance, it has always been vitally important to me that the Valkyrie functions well as a true road car, and that naturally comes with some constraints," Newey said. "However, with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro we have the freedom to create an extreme evolution that makes no such concessions.

"While the core elements of the road and track versions are shared, every aspect of the AMR Pro -- aerodynamics, chassis, powertrain and weight -- has been optimised to significantly extend the performance envelope. It offers a level of track performance significantly beyond any previous two seat closed roof car."

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO, added: "Valkyrie has always been about pushing the limits and redefining the possible. The road car will set new benchmarks for performance, engineering and technology -- a hypercar in the truest sense -- and with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro those limits will be pushed further still. It's a remarkable project. One that's propelling Aston Martin and 25 of our most passionate customers into a new and extraordinary realm."

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will reach customers in 2020 and all 25 have already been sold. Those lucky enough to take delivery will have access to Red Bull's driver training facilities, including time in the simulator and professional on-track tuition, plus programmes to improve physical fitness. A series of dedicated track events will also be hosted by Aston Martin and Red Bull to allow their customers to driver their cars to the limit.