Formula One's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn was not expecting such a negative response to his vision for the future of the sport's engine regulations.

Earlier this month Brawn joined forces with the FIA to present a blueprint for the sport's engine formula after 2021. The proposal aims to make F1 more affordable, its exhaust note louder, its grid more competitive and its regulations more attractive to new manufacturers entering the sport.

However, some of F1's existing manufacturers have concerns about the proposal.

F1 replaced V8 engines with V6 turbo hybirds in 2014. Renault Sport

Ferrari has argued the new regulations feature too much standardisation of parts and chairman Sergio Marchionne warned he would consider pulling Ferrari out of F1 if he believes the engine is not a big enough differentiator. Meanwhile, Mercedes and Renault have expressed doubts over the costs of developing another new engine, especially as the terms of the teams' financial agreements with F1 after 2020 have yet to be finalised.

In an interview with the BBC, Brawn admitted he was "a little bit shocked at the response we've had" as the teams had sat in on earlier meetings about the new regulations.

"Reflecting on it, maybe we could have presented it differently," he added. "But I didn't anticipate the response to be as strong as it was.

"We've had another meeting since then and I've made that comment. If that is the thing people are most upset about, then I apologise. But let's not lose sight of what we are trying to do. If they were uncomfortable with the way it was presented, it wasn't intended that way."

Responding to Ferrari, Brawn said the proposed regulations would still allow room for teams to make a distinction from their rivals.

"I recognise it is important to keep the identity of a Ferrari or a Mercedes engine. They need to be able to say: 'That is our engine.'

"I don't think we have crossed that boundary but now the proposal is on the table we need to meet with these people and understand what it is they are comfortable with and what they are not. All the manufacturers like a large chunk of the proposal; it is just not the same chunk."

Brawn underlined that the recent proposal are not set in stone and that he would be willing to make changes as long as those changes work towards the goals set out by F1 and the FIA.

"If a manufacturer can demonstrate that there is a better way of doing it than what has been proposed - i.e. it is cheaper, it is more appealing to the fans, it is something that a new supplier could engage with; any of those factors - then why not?

"We are not wedded to specific solutions. We think with the expertise that we've got and the work we've done, these are the solutions that can work.

"If somebody suggests another solution that they think will achieve the same objective, we are not going to say no."