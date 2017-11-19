Alonso completes first test in an LMP1 car

The Pit Stop: What would you change about F1? (2:11)

Fernando Alonso completed 113 laps in a Toyota LMP1 car during the World Endurance Championship's end-of-season rookie test on Sunday.

The test is likely to be the first step towards a race seat at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year and Alonso finished as the second-fastest rookie. He shared the test with regular TS050 HYBRID drivers Mike Conway and Sébastien Buemi as well as rising endurance racer Thomas Laurent.

The test followed Toyota's victory at the 6 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday, and the McLaren F1 driver said he was impressed by the car's performance.

"It was a great day. Testing an LMP1 car is always a nice thing for any racing driver because these cars are amazing to drive. They are very consistent throughout a stint which is a positive thing. I have wanted to test a car like this for a long time now and today I could achieve that so I am happy."

Alonso's next taste of endurance racing is set to be his participation at the Daytona 24 Hours in January, driving a United Autosports LMP2 car.

Despite his interest in other categories, Alonso is scheduled to complete a full season with McLaren in Formula One next year and is not expected to swap the Monaco Grand Prix for another crack at the Indy 500.

However, participation at Le Mans would be possible as long as he is willing to take part in five consecutive race weekends during the summer.