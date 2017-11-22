Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss whether teams should using the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a test run for new parts for the 2018 season. (3:16)

Williams has announced Robert Kubica and Sergey Sirotkin will drive for the team in next week's post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The duo will share driving duties with full-time driver Lance Stroll in the two-day test at the Yas Marina Circuit. The test's main purpose is to evaluate Pirelli's new tyre compounds for 2018.

Williams will be able to use the test to further assess Kubica's readiness to return to Formula One -- the Pole is favourite to replace the retiring Felipe Massa, but questions still linger over his fitness and capability to compete in F1 following his arm injury sustained in the Rally di Andora in February 2011.

This will be Kubica's second taste of 2017 machinery having tested for Renault in a mid-season test at the Hungaroring in August. Kubica has already tested for Williams this year -- taking part in two one-day tests in the team's 2014 car.

Kubica and Stroll will drive on the opening day of the test, while Sirotkin will drive for the majority of day two before handing over to Kubica in the afternoon.

A statement from Williams said: ''The test is aimed at evaluating 2018 candidate tyres on behalf of the Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli. Williams is excited to have this opportunity to assess the new tyres across such an interesting range of drivers: Lance, as confirmed race driver for 2018, Robert with his huge experience, and Sergey as a very promising young talent in Formula One.''

Williams has yet to announce its driver line-up for 2018 with a host of candidates linked with the second seat alongside Stroll. Kubica, Paul di Resta, Daniil Kvyat and Pascal Wehrlein have been linked with the drive in recent weeks.