ABU DHABI -- Marcus Ericsson is uncertain whether his Formula One career will extend beyond this weekend's season finale at Yas Marina.

Sauber is yet to confirm either of its 2018 drivers, with the team's new Ferrari partnership likely to bring new Formula 2 champion and Maranello prospect Charles Leclerc to the team. The key to the likely to be whether Ferrari wants to place its other junior, Antonio Giovinazzi, who raced in Wehrlein's place at the opening two races of the year, in the car for 2018.

"From what I understand, it's the talks with Ferrari and how much collaboration they're going to do with Ferrari and what that will improve," Ericsson said. "For me that's what's been taking the time. I know Ferrari is pushing to get drivers in the team, and I think that's the main worry for me at the moment. That's not been decided yet.

"Otherwise, I think I'm quite hopeful or quite confident I will be one of the drivers, unless Ferrari gets two drivers obviously."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Despite rumours of an announcement being made this weekend, Ericsson says it is an uneasy feeling having no plans in place for next season.

When asked if the prospect of this being his final F1 weekend made him nervous, he said: "Yeah it does a bit, for sure. It feels a bit weird. Going into the last race of the season and you don't have anything sorted for next year, it's always a bit of a worry. I still feel confident I will be on the grid next year, but in this business you can never be sure until you have a contract signed."

Ericsson has no doubts about what it would mean if he does not secure another year with the Hinwill team.

"I think normally when drivers get out of F1, it's really difficult to get back. Especially as you say, I've been four years in the back pretty much all the time. It's difficult to get back, so that's why it's really crucial to stick around and try and be here for next year."