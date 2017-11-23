Craig Scarborough and Jennie Gow answer some of your top technical questions in the Pit Stop. (2:15)

ABU DHABI -- Fernando Alonso said there was no on-track highlight from his three years driving a McLaren-Honda in Formula One.

In the pursuit of an elusive third world title, Alonso joined McLaren from Ferrari in 2015 but has failed to score a podium in the three seasons since.

The lack of performance has prompted McLaren to switch to Renault power units in 2018, which Alonso and the team hopes will bring a return to podiums and victories.

Asked for his most memorable moment from the Honda partnership ahead of his final race with the Japanese manufacturer in Abu Dhabi this weekend, Alonso could only point to the team's work ethic amid a lack of tangible results.

Fernando Alonso will race his last grand prix with Honda power in Abu Dhabi. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

"Probably in the performance side or in the races, it is difficult to pick out one side because the performance was never there," he said. "Even the P5 in Monaco last year was not as fun as it should be.

"I think what I take from the last three years is the commitment and the spirit in the team, which has been amazing."

Alonso said he had been impressed by the team's determination through some of the worst results of his career.

"I had some highs and lows in my career with different teams and different performances, but it was the first time with the kinds of performance we had on Sunday that the team was fully committed for the next race, the next step and the next aero update.

"There was not a single person giving up with the performance we had, so that's the thing I have taken from the last few years and the lesson I will take for longer."