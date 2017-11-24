Ahead of the final race of the 2017 season in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes celebrated Lewis Hamilton's title success and the team's victory in the constructors' championship. (1:02)

ABU DHABI -- Lewis Hamilton is the 2017 Formula One world champion -- and that's the bottom line, because World Wrestling Entertainment has made him a belt to prove it.

Mercedes driver Hamilton wrapped up his fourth F1 title at the Mexican Grand Prix in October. The Englishman has enjoyed a record-breaking year that saw him move past Michael Schumacher's previous benchmark for most pole positions. His title success means he now has the same number of career titles as Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost, trailing only Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and Schumacher (7).

Hamilton has yet to collect his F1 trophy, which traditionally has been given to winners at a postseason gala, but it appears he will have another bit of gold to go with it. Triple H, 14-time wrestling world champion and a current executive vice president of the WWE, has revealed a new version of its title belt made specially for the driver of the No. 44 Mercedes.

From us @WWE to @F1 Champion @LewisHamilton, finish the season strong at the #AbuDhabiGP...hope to see you when @WWE comes to Abu Dhabi on December 7 & 8. #WWEAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/NXw7pMuOxT — Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2017

In the middle of the belt is the WWE logo. On the left side is the official badge Hamilton carries on his personal website and race helmet. On the right, the number 44 is inside a red, black and green circle, representing the flag colors of the United Arab Emirates, which hosted this weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi. WWE is set to visit the city in December, and Triple H's tweet suggests the newly crowned world champion will be in attendance.

It's not the first time Hamilton has come into contact with the world of professional wrestling. Shortly after winning his third world championship in 2015, he took on former WWE star Mistico during an event at Arena Mexico ahead of that year's Mexican Grand Prix. Hamilton finished his appearance at that show being carried around the ring on the shoulders of another wrestler, Mephisto, to cheers from the crowd.