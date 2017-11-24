After wrapping up this year's drivers' title two races ago in Mexico City, Lewis Hamilton believes a fourth career victory at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday is what Mercedes deserves after a fourth successive double title-winning campaign.

Hamilton was the man to beat when it came to the qualifying simulations in second practice as he ended the session 0.149s clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on the ultra-soft tyres -- the majority of his advantage coming in the tricky final sector, which was expected to favour Ferrari.

"That's what we're working towards,'' Hamilton said. "I have this real burning desire to finish off in a strong way ultimately, when you finish off strong it's a bit easier to start strong the following season and I think we've worked so hard as a team we deserve to finish with a strong race. Doesn't mean you have to win but to be strong.

"I think just for my heart. This is what I work towards, it's been a long year and it's not over yet so there's no reason to let off. There is still a lot to gain and a lot to achieve in winning this race. That's my goal.''

Three-time Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton was the man to beat in second practice on Friday. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Despite looking to be the man to beat this weekend, Hamilton is wary of the threat from Ferrari and Red Bull indicating that setup changes overnight would be crucial in maintaining a performance edge going into Saturday's qualifying session.

"I think the Ferraris and Red Bulls are close. I think it's within a tenth, especially between us and Ferrari. I think it's going to be crucial for setup changes you make overnight and also getting some laps together tomorrow.

"It's good that it's close between us and I think the Red Bull has more to come. It's closer than you would think.''