Ahead of the final race of the 2017 season in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes celebrated Lewis Hamilton's title success and the team's victory in the constructors' championship. (1:02)

Valtteri Bottas is determined to convert pole position into victory in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, having failed to do so a fortnight ago in Brazil.

The Mercedes driver, who was beaten to victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix after being jumped at the start by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, claimed the fourth pole position of his Formula One career in qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Newly-crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton looked favourite to take pole after topping two of the three practice sessions at the Yas Marina Circuit, but Bottas' first Q3 run -- a new track record on a 1:36.231 -- proved enough to ensure he came out on top by 0.172s.

"I was so gutted in Brazil missing the win from pole," Bottas explained. "I have a clear target for tomorrow and I'm sure the fans will support me.

Valtteri Bottas has only managed to convert one of his three previous pole positions into a race win. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"I managed to put it all pretty much together in the first run of Q3, That was a really good lap and in the end it was good enough for pole. But tomorrow is the big day, so there's no point getting too excited today. Today is today but tomorrow is the day."

Bottas praised the hard work and efficiency of his Mercedes team, after his mechanics completed some set-up tweaks on his No.77 W08 during qualifying, which he said allowed him to focus on extracting further performance from his car.

"It's always a good feeling [to get pole] and this is only my fourth pole position in Formula One, but it was a very clean and good session for us, really seamless.

"The team did a really good job with the time to send us to the track, we just had to do very minor changes during qualifying in the settings, really, so I just had to focus on the driving because the lap time was there."