Kimi Raikkonen says tyre inconsisties led to his struggles during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and prevented him from extracting the full performance potential from his Ferrari.

Raikkonen had been quicker than Sebastian Vettel in final practice, but will start Sunday's season-ending race only fifth, after qualifying 0.7s adrift of Valtteri Bottas' pole lap and 0.2s behind his Ferrari teammate. Adding to his frustrations, the Finn was pipped to fourth by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the final moments of Q3.

"I thought the car was very good but it was a bit tricky to get the tyres to work and be consistent," Raikkonen explained. "In the first qualifying the second lap was very good but after that there was a good feeling with the car but a bit tricky with the tyres, in some corners they were very good but then they would be snappy in others and I couldn't make them work properly.

"It gave good grip and then suddenly it would snap a little bit. You know, you only need a little bit of oversteer. In the last lap I had some oversteer on the exit of Turn 11 and f----- up the rest [of the corners]. I felt there was a lot of speed but I couldn't really use it."

Kimi Raikkonen was left frustrated by tyre struggles in qualifying, which he felt hindered his performance. Sutton Images

But Raikkonen remains confident of making up ground in the race, following an encouraging showing from Ferrari during the long run simulations completed on Friday.

"Obviously the tyres should be OK and our car should be quite good in the long runs. Is it going to be fast enough? We'll see tomorrow. I guess there are always options but the tyres seem to be working quite well here.

"Probably we could have a softer tyres for one lap, but they're lasting well, at least in yesterday's runs. For sure there are always options to do but I expect pretty similar strategies between the teams."