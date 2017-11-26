Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough preview the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi which could prove to be the most competitive yet. (2:35)

ABU DHABI -- The FIA is considering introducing a 2021 power unit that can be used across a range of FIA championships, Jean Todt revealed in Abu Dhabi.

Motorsport's governing body has been working with Formula One to formulate a new set of engine regulations for 2021. A proposal was put to the teams earlier this month for a cut price engine formula, featuring standard parts and a simplified Energy Recovery System.

Todt sees a future for the new engine formula beyond F1, potentially allowing manufacturers to race their power units in the World Endurance Championship as well.

"We have ten teams, twenty cars, and four engine manufacturers [in Formula One]," Todt said. "That is fantastic. It is a great success. But what we have to think -- and it is not so easy -- is: 'could we use this engine in other categories of motorsport?

"Each category of motorsport has its own single regulation. So probably we should try to see if we could have some synergies. I mentioned about other championships: we have the endurance championship (WEC) with LMP1. We have completely different engines.

"Would it be sensible to anticipate a vision for the endurance championship using the same engine? Which, incidentally, is covering the same kind of mileage. If you take three [F1 engines for the year] it's about 5000 kilometres; the longest race in sportscars is Le Mans, which is about 5000 kilometres.

"So it would make some sense. And, clearly, it would probably encourage some manufacturers to get involved by participating in other categories. We think Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, even Red Bull -- why would they not think of eventually participating in sportscars?

"It is something which needs to be addressed."

WEC's LMP1 category will be significantly weakened next year after Porsche opted to leave the series at the end of the season, leaving Toyota as the only manufacturer team in 2018. Todt believes sports car racing is in need of a rethink in order to attract manufacturers back to the sport.

"We need to find a new vision," he said. "It's just reflection, but when you see the amount of supercars we have at the moment -- a supercar is a dream car -- and they are not competing in racing. I think we need to ask 'what should LMP1 be in the future?'. I think we can have some nice developments coming along. We have to be careful because of cost, because of the complexity of the regulations.

"I think sportscars has become too expensive, it has become too complex, and it's something we need to address."