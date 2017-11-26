Abu Dhabi Grand Prix strategy guide

Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough preview the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi which could prove to be the most competitive yet. (2:35)

Abu Dhabi rarely provides a thrilling race and this year looks set to follow the trend. The race strategy is a nailed on one-stop due to minimal tyre degradation through Abu Dhabi's slow-speed corners.

Fastest strategy over a 55-lap race With the very low tyre degradation, the theoretical quickest pit-stop strategy predicted by Pirelli is as follows: ONE-STOPPER: One stint on ultra-soft for 15-30 laps and one stint on super-soft to the flag. This strategy also works the other way around for those starting outside the top 10.

Teams will have a wide window to decide when to bring their drivers into the pits, but the whoever stops first is likely to trigger a chain reaction as the rest of the drivers around him cover their bases with the same strategy.

The gap in performance between the ultra-soft and super-soft compounds is 0.8s, while the soft is too slow to be considered as a race tyre. But due to minimal degradation on the ultra-softs it is unlikely an early switch to the super-soft will offer a performance advantage big enough to provide an undercut.

That means overtaking will have to be done on the track, which has always proved tricky at Yas Marina.