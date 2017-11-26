        <
        >

          Abu Dhabi Grand Prix strategy guide

          play
          Why Abu Dhabi could be the most exciting race yet (2:35)

          Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough preview the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi which could prove to be the most competitive yet. (2:35)

          5:25 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Abu Dhabi rarely provides a thrilling race and this year looks set to follow the trend. The race strategy is a nailed on one-stop due to minimal tyre degradation through Abu Dhabi's slow-speed corners.

          Teams will have a wide window to decide when to bring their drivers into the pits, but the whoever stops first is likely to trigger a chain reaction as the rest of the drivers around him cover their bases with the same strategy.

          The gap in performance between the ultra-soft and super-soft compounds is 0.8s, while the soft is too slow to be considered as a race tyre. But due to minimal degradation on the ultra-softs it is unlikely an early switch to the super-soft will offer a performance advantage big enough to provide an undercut.

          That means overtaking will have to be done on the track, which has always proved tricky at Yas Marina.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.