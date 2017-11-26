Abu Dhabi Grand Prix strategy guide

Abu Dhabi rarely provides a thrilling race and this year looks set to follow the trend. The race strategy is a nailed on one-stop due to minimal tyre degradation through Abu Dhabi's slow-speed corners.
Teams will have a wide window to decide when to bring their drivers into the pits, but the whoever stops first is likely to trigger a chain reaction as the rest of the drivers around him cover their bases with the same strategy.
The gap in performance between the ultra-soft and super-soft compounds is 0.8s, while the soft is too slow to be considered as a race tyre. But due to minimal degradation on the ultra-softs it is unlikely an early switch to the super-soft will offer a performance advantage big enough to provide an undercut.
That means overtaking will have to be done on the track, which has always proved tricky at Yas Marina.