Hamilton, Bottas and Vettel react to new F1 logo

Catch up with the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi through the eyes of social media. (1:15)

ABU DHABI -- Formula One's new logo received a mixed reaction among the podium finishers at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1's new look was revealed after the top three -- Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel -- had been presented with their trophies following the 2017 season finale in Abu Dhabi. The logo will form part of a wider rebranding exercise next March, but has already been met by a mixed reaction among fans.

2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas celebrates on the podium with the new Formula One logo on show. Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images

Sunday's top three were also unconvinced by F1's new look.

"I like the old one better," said Vettel.

Race-winner Bottas added: "I kind of liked the old one. I only saw it very quickly [the new one] ... but what's wrong with the old one? I thought it was quite cool."

The new F1 logo was launched following the final race of the 2017 season. F1

The previous logo had been used since in Formula One since 1993 and Hamilton believes the new one will struggle to gain the same iconic status.

"The one we had was an iconic logo I think. Just imagine if Ferrari or Mercedes change their logo. I mean the new one, I don't think is as iconic but maybe it will grow on us."

In a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1's commercial head Sean Bratches gave the main reasons behind the change. Head of marketing Ellie Norman added that the shape of the logo took inspiration from the low profile of an F1 car and was supposed to represent two cars crossing a finish line.