Catch up with the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi through the eyes of social media. (1:15)

ABU DHABI -- Daniel Ricciardo issued a thinly-veiled criticism of Kimi Raikkonen's season after being beaten to fourth place in the championship by the Ferrari driver.

Ricciardo's mid-race retirement and Raikkonen's drive to fourth at Yas Marina allowed the Finnish driver to jump five points clear in the final classification. Though Ricciardo finished comfortably ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen, Raikkonen failed to come close to replicating the title challenge of Sebastian Vettel in the other Ferrari, falling 112 points short.

When asked how he felt about losing out in the battle with the 2007 world champion, Raikkonen said: "If I'm brutally honest, with that car he should have been a long way in front in the championship. So, yeah, I don't think it's a big deal."

Daniel Ricciardo retired in Abu Dhabi with a hydraulics failure. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's season has been littered with retirements for both drivers, something which hindered its chances of getting anywhere close to Mercedes and Ferrari's battle for both championships. The suspected hydraulics failure in Abu Dhabi was Ricciardo's fifth of the year and it left the Australian driver frustrated with how he had finished the season.

"This one hurts actually, probably more than the others," he said. "Obviously I was gutted in Austin, but we had another chance in a week's time, but I don't have another chance until March now.

"It's just reliability, nothing I could have done to prevent it. Pretty bitter way to end the season to be honest. Sure, we had some highs but we finished in a bit of a trench."