Kimi Raikkonen says Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was more akin to endurance racing and became "boring" due to the need to save fuel.

The Ferrari driver kept Red Bull's Max Verstappen at bay and profited from Daniel Ricciardo's retirement to finish fourth in the 2017 finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, but admits he did not enjoy the race because he was required to carry out significant fuel-saving throughout the grand prix.

"The car was most of the time pretty good, but to be honest it was not a lot to do with racing because the fuel saving was a lot," Raikkonen explained. "I tried to keep the guys behind, but tried to be on the limits that you're allowed to use so it was a kind of boring race.

"But this is what the rules are and some races it's more and others not. It shouldn't be like that. It's more like endurance racing. But that's how it is. It's the rule and we have to respect it. But as racers, nobody's happy because we want to race."

Kimi Raikkonen was not impressed by the requirement for significant fuel saving during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sutton Images

The 2007 world champion and 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner said the need to fuel save dictated his battle with the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

"You were thinking 'should I go after him?' because you knew at some point it was going to have to be painful to get back under the limit that we have. It's not a lot of fun. I think Max was more or less the same story. As we were close to each other it looks OK but if you look closely you were lifting off 200 metres before the corners."

But Raikkonen insisted it is not an area of weakness for Ferrari, adding the majority of the teams face similar dilemmas during races.

"I don't think it's just us. For sure, it's the other teams also. Maybe some teams have to do less than others and there are always a lot of things to do with how you run the cars and this and that, but I don't think we are any worse than other teams."