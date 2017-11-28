ABU DHABI -- Kimi Raikkonen topped the first day of Pirelli's Abu Dhabi tyre test as Robert Kubica's crucial test with Williams saw him log a century of laps.

The Yas Marina test is primarily for teams to collect data on Pirelli's 2018 tyre range but Williams is using it to shape its decision on next year's driver line-up, with Kubica believed to be the frontrunner. The Pole, driving at the circuit where he contested his last F1 race in 2010 before suffering life-threatening injuries in a rallying crash the following February, completed 100 laps.

Though also helping the team collect valuable tyre information, the Pole logged several consistent 14-lap stints on a day he would later rate as "productive and intense" when speaking to the media after the session.

Robert Kubica is targeting a full time return to F1 in 2018. Sutton Images

Away from the intrigue in Kubica, Raikkonen's 1:37.768 topped the session. To give an indication of how headline times in test sessions can be misleading, that time was 1.5s shy of the time which gave Valtteri Bottas pole position on Saturday evening. That could be down to a number of factors, including the fact Raikkonen's quickest time was set in the early afternoon rather than under the lights of the evening, but shows that teams are not just searching for outright pace at this stage. Teams were given one hour of "free running" in the morning, where they could run the set-up as they wanted, before running to parameters set by Pirelli in order to maximise the data it gathers on the new compounds for 2018.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo climbed to second in the closing hour of the session, logging 109 laps in the process. Lewis Hamilton completed 136 in what will be his last proper session with the W08 Mercedes which he drove to a fourth world championship.

Behind Hamilton was Romain Grosjean. Haas is hoping to go into 2018 with a better understanding of tyres, an area it has struggled with all season, and was encouraged by Grosjean's tally -- one more than Hamilton, and more than anyone else managed across all of Tuesday's running. The American team will look to continue that productive work on Wednesday when Kevin Magnussen returns to duty.

Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time on the first day of Abu Dhabi's post-season test. Sutton Images

Lance Stroll clocked two hours in the Williams at the end of the day after Kubica and helped the team's tally rise to 129. Fernando Alonso made up for lost time after an off in the morning, which saw him go straight on at Turn 19 and into the wall, to complete 115 laps -- the last he will do for McLaren before it switches to Renault power in 2018. Given how McLaren's partnership with Honda has gone, it is unlikely to be an emotional farewell with the MCL32 for the Spaniard, though he has consistently rated the car itself as the best on the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg was next up for Renault, ahead of Russian youngster Nikita Mazepin, who did 90 laps with the VJM10. He will hand over to senior drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, who will share running on Wednesday. Kubica finished his productive day in 9th ahead of Sean Gelael in the Toro Rosso. Gelael was responsible for one of the day's two red flags -- the other caused by Alonso -- after spinning in the afternoon. Marcus Ericcson, who is still unsigned for Sauber beyond this week's test, clocked 97 laps.

Oliver Turvey completed the order, though the McLaren driver was doing a different sort of test to the rest. The Englishman was completing runs on unmarked Pirelli prototypes for 2018, something McLaren was originally slated to do for two days after the Brazilian Grand Prix before the test was cancelled due to security concerns. Lando Norris will take over that test for the team on Wednesday, while Alonso will hand his duties over to regular teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Full times and standings below: