With Pirelli adding two new tires for the 2018 season, Jennie Gow and Mark Gallagher discuss whether this change will benefit F1. (2:19)

ABU DHABI -- Sebastian Vettel kept Ferrari top on the morning of the final day of track action for the 2017 Formula One season.

Yas Marina's circuit is being used by Pirelli to test the compounds it intends to use in 2018, including the new, pink-striped hyper-soft tyre. This test is the only opportunity the teams will have to gather on-track data of the tyres until pre-season testing for next season gets under way in Barcelona at the end of February.

Vettel was at the wheel of the SFH70 he took to five wins this year and his 1:37.551 led the way at the mid-way point of the test. Vettel's mark is still some 1.2s off Valtteri Bottas' pole time from the weekend.

Esteban Ocon, who is splitting the day's duties with Force India teammate Sergio Perez, was 1.5s back, though its rarely wise to read too much into headline times during any F1 test given the many unknown variables at play throughout. Bottas took the title-winning Mercedes car to third position, completing a half-century of laps in the process.

Carlos Sainz's Renault was next on the timing board, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Kevin Magnussen continued Haas' productive effort from Tuesday by surpassing 50 completions of the circuit by lunch time, invaluable run time for a team which struggled with its tyres throughout the 2017 campaign.

Sutton Images

Williams is continuing its evaluation of non-race drivers on Wednesday, with Russian youngster Sergey Sitorkin in the car for the majority of the day. He completed 51 laps at the start of the day and is expected to continue on for a few hours after lunch, before Robert Kubica completes the session. Kubica only ran on the soft tyre during his 100-lap session on Tuesday but is expected to move onto some runs on the softer Pirelli's before the test is completed.

Stoffel Vandoorne was next up, but his morning was disrupted by a brush with the wall at the hotel complex in the final sector. It will have caused a sense of déjà vu for McLaren's mechanics, with Fernando Alonso running into the wall at Turn 19 on Tuesday morning, which hampered some of his own schedule for the rest of the day.

In the other McLaren, Lando Norris continued the blind Pirelli test McLaren and the tyre manufacturer cancelled the day after the Brazilian Grand Prix due to security concerns over the area around the Interlagos circuit. Unlike last year, where only Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull had the chance to test Pirelli's chunkier tyres, every team has conducted one of those tests this year. It means Norris will have been running to a Pirelli schedule rather than one dictated by McLaren, with the unmarked compounds given to the teams so only the Italian company is aware of which tyres are being run.

Ferrari junior and 2017 Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc completed 53 laps for Sauber. Leclerc remains favourite to take a seat at the team for next season given its new partnership with Ferrari. Pierre Gasly rounded out the order, completing the lowest amount of laps of any driver, 23, in the Toro Rosso.