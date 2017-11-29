Ferrari's Santander deal comes to an end

After another dull race in Abu Dhabi, Jennie Gow and Mark Gallagher discuss whether Formula 1 should consider changing the venue of the final race of the season. (2:31)

Ferrari's sponsorship deal with Santander has come to an end after an eight-year partnership with the Spanish bank.

Santander branding featured on the side of the chassis, the front and rear wings of the car and the race suits of Ferrari's drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen this year. The bank had been a sponsor of Ferrari since Spanish two-time world champion Fernando Alonso signed in 2010 and its involvement in F1 stretched back to 2007 with McLaren.



The news came on the same day that Santander announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with the UEFA Champions League between 2018 and 2021.

"Ferrari and F1, to whom we are very grateful, have played an important role at Santander over the past 10 years," Banco Santander Executive Chairman Ana Botín said. "We will continue our support of sport because it is a valuable way to contribute to the prosperity of the communities where we work."

Ferrari's sponsorship portfolio remains strong, however, after announcing a multi-year extension of its long-standing partnership with tobacco company Philip Morris earlier this year.