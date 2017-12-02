Catch up with all the best bits of race radio from the final race of 2017 in Abu Dhabi. (0:35)

Former world champion Nico Rosberg is open to the prospect of getting involved with Formula E in a non-driving role.

Rosberg retired from racing after winning the Formula One title in 2016 and has previously said he has no intention of returning to the cockpit in future. This weekend the German is in Hong Kong attending the inaugural race for Formula E's fourth season, where he was asked about a potential move to the series.

"Let's wait and see," he replied. "I'm open to explore so let's see what the possibilities are, but I'm definitely interested.

"I know quite a lot, I have been following it. It has an amazing future, a great future. It is on the right track and Alejandro [Agag, series CEO] is awesome as well so he is going to do the right stuff."

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

Rosberg remains involved with Mercedes, who he drove for between 2010 and 2016, in an ambassadorial capacity. Mercedes is set to join the grid in 2019, continuing Formula E's recent success of attracting manufacturers to join -- Porsche is joining the same year, having quit the World Endurance Championship to switch attention to the all-electric series.

It's not just manufactuers who are being lured across. Hugo Boss, who Rosberg was attending the race with as an ambassador, recently ended its sponsorship of Mercedes' F1 team to become title sponsor of Formula E. The forward-thinking nature of the series is one thing which makes it such an attractive proposition to Rosberg.

"Formula E has hit the nail on the head -- the hype is there for e-mobility and that is why there is a guaranteed great future for this because people are going to be watching and this is going to be the technology of the future battling.

"It is going to be right here. Never has there been a racing series where the technology is so one-to-one. It goes from the race car into the road car of the future that we are all going to be driving. All the best brands in the world are here fighting each other so it is awesome."