        <
        >

          Jenson Button to return to racing in Japan's Super GT

          play
          ESPN's Way-Too-Early F1 predictions for 2018 (1:42)

          From new drivers entering teams to unlikely race winners, ESPN's F1 experts make their predictions for the 2018 season. (1:42)

          5:03 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Former F1 world champion Jenson Button will race in the Super GT category in Japan next season after taking a sabbatical year in 2017.

          Button took part in the Monaco Grand Prix this year as a one off with McLaren-Honda, but effectively retired from F1 at the end of the 2016 season. He also drove a one-off race in the Super GT series at the Suzuka 1000km in August and the experience convinced him to take part in a full season next year.

          "I'll be racing for Honda and have a contract to race with Honda in Super GT in 2018," Button said at the Honda Thanks Day festival at Motegi over the weekend. "It's been a dream for the last couple of years, I love the category. I did one race in Suzuka this year, and it got me very excited."

          Earlier this year, Button hinted he was interested a return to racing in 2018 despite admitting he "fell out of love" with F1 in 2016. In the same interview he revealed that he was happy to draw a line under his F1 career following his one-off appearance in Monaco this year.

          "It was nice to have another taste of it and have a taste of these cars but it also made me realise that... I mean Monaco is a crazy weekend anyway, it's very different to anything else but I knew that when I finished that weekend that I was not going to be back."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.