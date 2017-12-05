Lewis Hamilton and Conor McGregor donned their most stylish finery as they enjoyed themselves at the British Fashion Awards 2017, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
McGregor's return to UFC is still uncertain, after confronting a referee at Bellator 187 in November, but looked in good spirits as he posed with a tartan-clad Hamilton ahead of the awards.
The UFC Lightweight champion put that aside to grace the red carpet along with 2017 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, as they were photographed with Donatella Versace ahead of the awards.
Once off the red carpet, the pair were joined at the drinks reception by model and actress Jourdan Dunn, singer Rita Ora, and model and ex-girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo Irina Shayk.
The pair also took to their own Instagram accounts to post pictures of the glamorous event.
For McGregor it was a moment to break from his recent social media war against fellow MMA star Max Holloway, after the American's victory over Jose Also to retain the UFC featherweight title.
In the Royal Albert hall in awe of the positivity that surrounded the British fashion awards, it's people, and the entire show, while also thinking at the same time that if you strip away the red carpets and the diamond lights this building is littered in true battle that goes way back! You can trace this building way back to famous bare knuckle contests that shaped the entire fight game as it stands today!