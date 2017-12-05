Lewis Hamilton and Conor McGregor donned their most stylish finery as they enjoyed themselves at the British Fashion Awards 2017, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

McGregor's return to UFC is still uncertain, after confronting a referee at Bellator 187 in November, but looked in good spirits as he posed with a tartan-clad Hamilton ahead of the awards.

Conor McGregor, designer Donatella Versace and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2017. Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

The UFC Lightweight champion put that aside to grace the red carpet along with 2017 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, as they were photographed with Donatella Versace ahead of the awards.

Jourdan Dunn, Rita Ora, Conor McGregor, Irina Shayk and Lewis Hamilton at the The Fashion Awards 2017. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Once off the red carpet, the pair were joined at the drinks reception by model and actress Jourdan Dunn, singer Rita Ora, and model and ex-girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo Irina Shayk.

Conor McGregor and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2017. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

The pair also took to their own Instagram accounts to post pictures of the glamorous event.

Queen @donatella_versace 🔥🙌🏽 #FashionAwards A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:21am PST

For McGregor it was a moment to break from his recent social media war against fellow MMA star Max Holloway, after the American's victory over Jose Also to retain the UFC featherweight title.