FIA launches motorsport Hall of Fame

The FIA has inducted all 33 Formula One world champions into its newly-launched Hall of Fame following an event in Paris on Monday.

The Hall of Fame has been created by the governing body to celebrate the achievements of drivers across motorsport, but in its first year focused solely on F1 world champions. Alain Prost, Sir Jackie Stewart and Mario Andretti were among the former champions attending the event as well as more recent winners Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg.

A Hall of Fame gallery will be opened in Paris for viewing by the public upon request and it will expand at the FIA headquarters in Geneva.

FIA

"The FIA Hall of Fame has been created to highlight the values that run through motor sport and the champions who have been and who still are the exemplars of the FIA's values of commitment, integrity, respect and sportsmanship," FIA president Jean Todt said. "This is the first stage of an ambitious project: the FIA Hall of Fame will soon expand to the FIA headquarters in Geneva, and other champions and other disciplines will be in the spotlight in the coming years. In this way we will celebrate all the FIA champions who have made, and who still make the history of motor sport so incredibly rich and inspiring."

F1's one-time champions were the first to be inducted at the ceremony before two-time champions, three-time champions and four-time champions were celebrated. As F1's only five-time champion, Juan Manuel Fangio was next before Michael Schumacher was inducted as F1's most successful drive with a total of seven world championships.

"It's been incredible to see all these names, all these faces. Obviously a lot of them I only know from what I have read, what I have seen, but I think it's a great idea," four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said. "There's so much history in the sports, it's still so alive, and thanks to events like tonight's, we'll keep it like that.

"I love racing but as you get older you change your way of thinking and I think your appreciation for things and definitely for things like tonight grows."