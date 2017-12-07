From the most awkward moment to the biggest roadhog, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo reveals his end of season awards. (3:43)

Brazilian Grand Prix organisers have been issued with security recommendations by the FIA to implement in 2018 to avoid the issues which plagued this year's race weekend.

The penultimate race of the season had a series of robberies and attacks on F1 personnel take place away from Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit. Most concerning was the fact that the incidents continued despite local police increasing its presence around the circuit after Mercedes staff members were robbed at gunpoint early in the weekend.

The problematic weekend prompted Pirelli and McLaren to cancel a two-day tyre test planned to take place at the circuit the following week. F1 management said it could not be held responsible for the attacks, but the failure to address concerns during the weekend itself led to criticism, prompting a report to be presented to the final World Motor Sport Council meeting of the year this week.

Sutton Images

That report has outlined a plan for Interlagos to follow next year and includes the setting up of a police reporting hub at the circuit itself.

"The World Council was presented with the report on the security incidents that occurred at this year's Brazilian Grand Prix which was requested from the Commercial Rights Holder (CRH) by the FIA," a statement read. "Following the report, the CRH recommended that the promoter, who is responsible for the security of the event, retains an independent security expert to evaluate and advise on security plans, implements a police reporting hub at the circuit and improves overall communication between the promoter security, police and F1 stakeholders.

"The World Council strongly urged the promoter to implement these recommendations and improve the situation ahead of next year's event. The FIA will offer to participate in discussions with the local authorities and closely monitor the situation."

Local authorities hope the impending sale of the circuit will help calm security fears for future events. The city of Sao Paulo is in talks with at least three interested parties.