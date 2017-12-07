From the most awkward moment to the biggest roadhog, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo reveals his end of season awards. (3:43)

Former Formula One driver Mark Webber will be inducted into the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in March.

The Queenslander, who won nine races during his career at Red Bull was revealed on Friday as the first advance inductee for 2018.

He joins fellow Australian legends such as Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Peter Brock and Mick Doohan and is the 52nd inductee.

Webber's F1 career began with Minardi in 2001 before stints with Jaguar and Williams. He spent the bulk of his career with Red Bull where he was third in the drivers' championship on three occasions.

Third placed Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talks with Mark Webber. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"For me to join the list of other inductees is very, very special," Webber said. "Obviously the list includes a lot of heroes of mine....

"Ninety-nine per cent of my racing was done overseas and I am proud of that, but it is nice to be recognised for what we achieved and some of the results along the way.

"I am honoured, there is absolutely no question about it."

The 41-year-old won his first grand prix in Germany in 2009 and last tasted victory at the British Grand Prix three years later. He was also World Endurance Drivers' Champion in 2009.