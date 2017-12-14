F1 reviewing use of 'grid girls' at races

Formula One's use of female promotional models is under "strong review" from the sport's bosses.

'Grid girls' have long been part of the wider show around F1 races, lining up before the race and appearing at the grid slot of each driver. According to the BBC, F1 management is carefully considering whether the practice should continue.

"We're trying to respect all parties," Brawn told BBC Radio Five Live. "There's a lot of people respect the tradition of the grid girls and there's people who feel that it has become a bit dated, so we're addressing that."

The concept has been the subject of debate in the past and F1 has trialled different approaches before. Male models were used before the 2015 Monaco Grand Prix as a one-off. On that occasion, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel joked: "What was that? You get there and park behind George or Dave... what's the point?"

The use of 'grid girls' in Formula One remains controversial. Peter J Fox/Getty Images

The World Endurance Championship, the pinnacle series of sports car racing, scrapped the use of grid girls in 2015. F1's new bosses Liberty Media made plenty of changes in their first year in charge but CEO Chase Carey says he is yet to have time to properly consider this issue.

"On the list of things I have been dealing with, grid girls wasn't really up there on top, with all respect," Carey said. "Is it something from the past, or is it something distinct that should be part of the future?

"I don't think it will be a personal decision for me. I may have a point of view but, when you have a sport, you are dealing with teams and a large eco-system and a large fanbase that is very passionate. There is never going to be a consensus, but a set of views."

In the interview, Carey adds that he hopes to see a female driver on the F1 grid soon. It has been more than 40 years since a woman entered a Formula One race, when Lella Lombardi contested the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix.