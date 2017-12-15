ESPN's F1 experts reveal their picks for the standout moment of the 2017 season. (1:10)

Concept images of the new paddock complex at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve have been released for the first time.

The popular Canada race renewed its deal in 2015 until 2029 along with an announcement that the province of Quebec would invest heavily to improve the facilities. The Société du parc Jean‑Drapeau (SPJD) has committed to the renovation of the circuit.

The project will have a budget of $48 million ($37 million USD), £30 million of which will come from the City of Montreal, with $18 million from the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Occupation du territoire (MAMOT). The existing paddock complex was built in 1988.

The existing Circuit Gilles Villeneuve paddock complex is out-dated compared to many other F1 race hosts. Sutton Images

The new building will be made up of three floors consisting of the following:

• 1st story - F1 team garages, control tower and offices for the staff.

• 2nd story - Loges, control tower, podium and media areas

• 3rd story - Loges and terrace.

It is hoped the new paddock complex will be ready in time for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. CNW Group/SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

On the current timetable, it is hoped the new facility will be in place in time for the 2019 race. Work on the building will start after next year's grand prix on June 10, just several months after the building contract is awarded.