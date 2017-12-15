From new drivers entering teams to unlikely race winners, ESPN's F1 experts make their predictions for the 2018 season. (1:42)

Max Verstappen believes a lot of his impressive form this season can be put down to how much he enjoyed Formula One's new generation of race car.

This year saw the introduction of wider, faster cars, which dramatically increased cornering speeds and lowered lap times. Despite a frustrating season littered with reliability issues, Verstappen enjoyed another strong campaign, claiming two victories and four podiums.

The Dutchman was one of the standout performers of the year and out-performed teammate Daniel Ricciardo on Saturdays, beating him 13-7 over the season.

When asked if the new cars suited his style, he said: "I think in general yes, it's been a bit more positive because it's more like a race car. Last year's was a bit more like a toy car for my feeling.

Getty Images

"This year it's a bit more rough and you know it's harder to drive but in general it's also just more enjoyable because you can go a lot faster into the corners without being too worried about locking fronts and stuff and I think that helped me."

Though the grid was united in finding the new cars more enjoyable to drive, many noted the difficulty of following other cars during races. Lewis Hamilton was especially vocal on that issue after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Pirelli data shows the number of overtakes -- classified as "one that takes place during complete flying laps (so not on the opening lap) and is then maintained all the way to the lap's finish line -- nearly halved in 2017, confirming pre-season fears that the new aerodynamic package would have that affect.