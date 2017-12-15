Our countdown of 2017's best drivers continues with a man who is one of the most complete drivers not currently driving for a top team.

8. Sergio Perez

Championship position: 7th (100 points)

When thinking of the most dependable and consistent drivers in F1's midfield, no name stands out more clearly than Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver again showed why in 2017.

The argument can be made that this was Perez's most impressive season at Force India, despite failing to repeat any of his podium finishes of 2014, 2015 and 2016. He finished just one point short of last year's haul, a season which included a pair of third-place finishes, showing just how consistent he was. Seventeen of this year's 20 races had Perez finish in the points.

Sergio Perez's reputation is as strong as it ever has been in Formula One. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

We've known for a long time how good Perez is at tyre management -- it was a stand-out strength of his before this year's aerodynamic change. But this year he looked like a team leader more than ever before, undoubtedly spurred on by the arrival of the super-quick Esteban Ocon, as Force India comprehensively won the midfield battle for the 'best of the rest' title behind the top three.

There are, of course, blemishes on the record for him and Force India this year. Several opportunities to finish on the podium were squandered -- Perez refusing to move over for Ocon in Canada left both vulnerable to attack from Sebastian Vettel when the Frenchman seemed to have pace to challenge Daniel Ricciardo for third position. Their collision in Baku may have robbed them of a win, but Perez was not the Force India driver at fault on that occasion. The pair also clashed during the Belgian Grand Prix.

The incidents with Ocon prompted the team to enforce new guidelines for their on-track battles. It was a classic case of young driver ruffling the feathers of an established older teammate, a scenario where the latter rarely comes out looking the better of the two. Though Perez out-performed Ocon over the season it was not comprehensive -- had it been, he would be higher than eighth on our list.

Sergio Perez refused to play the team game in Canada, costing the team a shot at a podium Sutton Images

But the controversy with Ocon this season should not distract from how well Perez has been driving. He is one of the most complete drivers not currently driving for a top team and deserves his name to be in the conversation next year when the usual driver market speculation ramps up. Though his performances continue to show he should not be judged on that difficult season at McLaren in 2013, it's hard to shake the feeling Perez's chances of landing back at a front-running team lessen every season.

Next year is huge for him. If Perez wants any shot at that second chance, beating Ocon in 2018 is an absolute must.