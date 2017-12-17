Jean Todt, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel share their thoughts on the 2017 F1 season as well as their futures in the sport. (2:24)

Kimi Raikkonen says he only needs to change several "small things" in 2018 to return to winning ways.

Raikkonen ended a nine-year wait for a pole position this season with his effort in Monaco, but that turned out to be the one of the few high points of an otherwise frustrating campaign. Despite scoring five podiums, he failed to win -- something teammate Sebastian Vettel did five times -- helping the German mount a title challenge for most of the year.

When asked what he needed to turn things around in 2018, Raikkonen said: "I think it is question of many things. If it will be easy everybody could win. But it is a lot of things. Small things.

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

"It has been very close with quite a few cars over the races, and it is small things that count over the race weekends. We need to be faster, more often, and put ourselves in a position and then hopefully some things will go a bit in our direction."

After waiting four races for his first podium finish of 2017, Raikkonen thinks a stronger start to next year's campaign is crucial.

"Obviously I am here to try to win races and win championships, so it is far from ideal. But this is how it turned out to be. I can live with it, but it is not why I am here.

"We started pretty poorly at the beginning of the year, not really where we should have been. It has been better since then but then we had too many DNF's and never really recovered from there. Not the greatest start to the year but that is how it went."