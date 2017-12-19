Ferrari sets launch date for 2018 car

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne admitted it is Ferrari's job to be the best Formula 1 team in the world and they must resolve this in 2018. (1:21)

Ferrari will launch its 2018 car on February 22 next year, four days before the first pre-season test in Barcelona.

After fighting for the title with Mercedes and finishing second this year, the Italian team is hoping to secure its first championship in a decade next season. The 2018 car, which has not yet been named, will be launched online before the team heads to Spain for the opening day of testing.

"Given where we started from last year, this season we have taken giant strides forward," Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said at an end-of-season media lunch on Monday. "Having said that, the second half of 2017 was...character building. We learned a lot over the past six months, trying to move forward and that's the most important thing.

"From back in August of last year, when we overhauled the organisation, I totally believed that these guys, with Maurizio Arrivabene as team principal and Mattia Binotto heading up the technical side, would be capable of doing something amazing. We really believed we could do much more: but in 2017, we were unable to reach our objectives.

"That has also resulted in some changes to the organisation of the Gestione Sportiva. We can already see significant signs of change when it comes to the team's production capacity. The important thing is to start 2018 with all this expertise and experience and to manage this organisation. I have no doubt that we will be competitive."

Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will remain at the team next year.