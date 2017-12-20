He may drive for Mercedes for a living, but Lewis Hamilton is not afraid to show off his own expansive car collection, including a customised car from rivals Ferrari.

Videos of Hamilton's Ferrari LaFerrari were shown off by Canadian actor and comedian Andrew B. Bachelor, better known as King Bach, on Snapchat.

The four-time world champion purchased the car in 2015, but Mercedes do not have a problem with Hamilton owning cars from a rival manufacturer, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff saying that there was "no problem" with Hamilton's purchase at the time.

The 217mph hypercar is not the only car in Hamilton's collection. The British driver's garage also houses a 1967 Ford Mustang and a McLaren P1.