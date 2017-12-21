Marchionne expects Vettel to be less emotional in 2018

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne admitted it is Ferrari's job to be the best Formula 1 team in the world and they must resolve this in 2018. (1:21)

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne is expecting Sebastian Vettel to be less emotional in 2018 and has told his driver it is "down to him" to get the job done next season.

Vettel finished second in the drivers' standings this year after seeing his championship chances disappear over the Singapore, Malaysian and Japanese Grands Prix weekends. He also dropped points earlier in the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he received a stop-go penalty for deliberately colliding with Lewis Hamilton behind the Safety Car, and Marchionne made reference to the incident when outlining his expectations for 2018.

Andre/Sutton Images

"Sebastian Vettel is a guy who studies a lot, studies himself and is committed, therefore, I think that we will see less of his emotive side," he said. "I think he has learned enough. Plus, there were plenty of opportunities for him to get annoyed, as he's had a couple of rather difficult seasons, this year and the previous one.

"I continue to maintain we have an obligation towards these drivers, to give them a car with which they can race the others. I think we gave them a great car in 2017 and so, from now on, it's down to him."

After calling Kimi Raikkonen "a bit of a laggard" earlier this year, Marchionne says he expects more to level performances from Ferrari's second driver in 2018.

"As for Kimi Raikkonen, I believe he is really great, truly talented and I have never doubted his abilities. I tell you, he's a really top guy, otherwise he wouldn't have taken pole at a track like Monaco. I think Maurizio has done a great job with the drivers and that's not an easy task."