Hamilton apologises for 'inappropriate' Instagram post

Lewis Hamilton has apologised for making "inappropriate" comments after posting a video on Instagram in which he appeared to make fun of his young nephew for wearing a dress.

The video was removed from his profile after it started to attract negative comments on social media, and on Boxing Day Hamilton published an apology via his social media channels.

In the original post, Hamilton videoed himself at his Colorado holiday home, saying "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," before directing the camera at a boy wearing a pink and purple dress while waving a toy wand.

"Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?" Hamilton said as his nephew started laughing, before adding: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

The video drew criticism on social media, with performance artist Travis Alabanza tweeting: "I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video.

"Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth. That video is a video so many of us have experienced. Gross. It sticks with you.''

Meanwhile, the founder of anti-bullying charity Ditch the Label, Liam Hackett, tweeted: "Disappointing to see somebody with such a huge platform use it to publicly shame and attempt to undermine a small child."

On Boxing Day Hamilton wrote the following apology to his followers via Twitter and Instagram.

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable in the world today for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse of judgement."