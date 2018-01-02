Mercedes has launched a competition that will provide fans with the opportunity to design Valtteri Bottas' helmet for the 2018 Formula One season.
The Finn, who finished third in the drivers' standings last year in his first campaign with Mercedes, will select his favourite entry to use as his primary helmet design for the "majority" of the 21 grands prix in 2018. The competition winner will also be given a signed replica of their helmet design.
Teammate Lewis Hamilton decided to use a fan-inspired helmet design for the 2017 season after holding his own competition that received over 8,000 entries, while 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button also opened a fan vote to decide upon his helmet back in 2016.
Fans have just over 10 days to enter their designs to Mercedes. Further details of how to submit a design entry can be found here.
