Here is every date you need for your diary ahead of the upcoming F1 season. This article will be updated in the weeks leading up to the opening winter test.
Confirmed car launches
February 22 - Ferrari, online reveal
Winter testing
First test: February 26-March 1 - Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
Second test: March 6-9 - Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
2018 line-ups
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen
Force India
Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon
Williams
Lance Stroll, TBC
Renault
Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz
Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly, Brendon Hartley
Haas
Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen
McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne
Sauber
Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc
2018 calendar
Despite the Malaysian Grand Prix dropping off the calendar, the 2018 F1 calendar will boast 21 races thanks to the return of grands prix in France and Germany.
This year's French Grand Prix will be the first since 2008, and see the return of the Circuit Paul Ricard, which last hosted the French Grand Prix in 1990. The German Grand Prix also returns to the championship after a one-year absence, creating F1's first-ever triple header in June.
Other changes will see the Azerbaijan Grand Prix brought forward to April, with the Russian Grand Prix moving from April to the end of September.
That leaves the calendar for the new season as follows:
• March 25, Melbourne, Australia
• April 8, Sakhir, Bahrain
• April 15, Shanghai, China
• April 29, Baku, Azerbaijan
• May 13, Barcelona, Spain
• May 27, Monte Carlo, Monaco
• June 10, Montreal, Canada
• June 24, Le Castellet, France
• July 1, Spielberg, Austria
• July 8, Silverstone, Great Britain
• July 22, Hockenheim, Germany
• July 29, Budapest, Hungary
• August 26, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
• September 2, Monza, Italy
• September 16, Marina Bay, Singapore
• September 30, Sochi, Russia
• October 7, Suzuka, Japan
• October 21, Austin, USA
• October 28, Mexico City, Mexico
• November 11, Sao Paulo, Brazil
• November 25, Yas Marina, UAE
In-season tests
Two two-day in-season tests are permitted under the regulations and are the only occasions the 2018 cars are allowed to run on circuits outside of race weekends. The conditions of the tests mean they have to take place after a race weekend and at least two of the four days must be completed by a driver with less than two grands prix of experience.
This year, the tests are taking place on the following dates:
• May 15-16, Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
• July 31-August 1, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary
The only other circumstance in which a 2018 car will be allowed to test is if a team decided to change driver midway through the season and the incoming driver has less than two grands prix of experience.