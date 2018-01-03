        <
          Everything you need to know about the 2018 F1 season

          Clive Rose/Getty Images
          Jan 4, 2018
          • ESPN staff

          Here is every date you need for your diary ahead of the upcoming F1 season. This article will be updated in the weeks leading up to the opening winter test.

          Confirmed car launches

          February 22 - Ferrari, online reveal

          Winter testing

          First test: February 26-March 1 - Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

          Second test: March 6-9 - Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

          2018 line-ups

          Mercedes

          Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

          Ferrari

          Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen

          Red Bull

          Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

          Force India

          Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon

          Williams

          Lance Stroll, TBC

          Renault

          Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz

          Toro Rosso

          Pierre Gasly, Brendon Hartley

          Haas

          Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen

          McLaren

          Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne

          Sauber

          Marcus Ericsson, Charles Leclerc

          2018 calendar

          Despite the Malaysian Grand Prix dropping off the calendar, the 2018 F1 calendar will boast 21 races thanks to the return of grands prix in France and Germany.

          This year's French Grand Prix will be the first since 2008, and see the return of the Circuit Paul Ricard, which last hosted the French Grand Prix in 1990. The German Grand Prix also returns to the championship after a one-year absence, creating F1's first-ever triple header in June.

          Other changes will see the Azerbaijan Grand Prix brought forward to April, with the Russian Grand Prix moving from April to the end of September.

          That leaves the calendar for the new season as follows:

          • March 25, Melbourne, Australia

          • April 8, Sakhir, Bahrain

          • April 15, Shanghai, China

          • April 29, Baku, Azerbaijan

          • May 13, Barcelona, Spain

          • May 27, Monte Carlo, Monaco

          • June 10, Montreal, Canada

          • June 24, Le Castellet, France

          • July 1, Spielberg, Austria

          • July 8, Silverstone, Great Britain

          • July 22, Hockenheim, Germany

          • July 29, Budapest, Hungary

          • August 26, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

          • September 2, Monza, Italy

          • September 16, Marina Bay, Singapore

          • September 30, Sochi, Russia

          • October 7, Suzuka, Japan

          • October 21, Austin, USA

          • October 28, Mexico City, Mexico

          • November 11, Sao Paulo, Brazil

          • November 25, Yas Marina, UAE

          In-season tests

          Two two-day in-season tests are permitted under the regulations and are the only occasions the 2018 cars are allowed to run on circuits outside of race weekends. The conditions of the tests mean they have to take place after a race weekend and at least two of the four days must be completed by a driver with less than two grands prix of experience.

          This year, the tests are taking place on the following dates:

          • May 15-16, Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

          • July 31-August 1, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

          The only other circumstance in which a 2018 car will be allowed to test is if a team decided to change driver midway through the season and the incoming driver has less than two grands prix of experience.

