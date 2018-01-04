Felipe Massa says he has no intention of racing in Formula E on a full-time basis just yet, but is keeping an eye on how the all-electric series develops.

The 36-year-old Brazilian retired from Formula One for the second time at the end of the 2017 season and is currently evaluating which series to pursue for the next stage of his career. He has previously expressed his interest in a move into Formula E and received his first taste of driving Formula E machinery in a one-day test for Jaguar in early 2017.

Massa has already announced that he will make his debut in the Brazilian Stock Car championship at the opening round of the 2018 campaign at Interlagos, but the 11-time grand prix winner insists he will only consider a full-time switch into a new series if he could challenge for race wins and championships from the get-go.

"For sure I'm trying to understand what is going to be the situation in this moment and I don't know yet," Massa said. "I don't think I will race in Formula E because it's just starting now and most of the teams have their drivers.

Felipe Massa announced his second retirement from F1 in November last year. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

"I want to race in the championship where I believe I can be on top, fighting for the races, for the victories and where I can be fighting for the championship, so I will prepare myself to find the right car, the right team and to start well in the season.

"So it [a move into Formula E] will not be straight away, it will be some preparation for the next championship and then for sure I have ideas of what to do in the meantime, coming to some races doing some events, maybe doing a few races in terms of working in television or something like that."

However, the former Williams driver said he would not rule out contesting one-off Formula E races if the opportunity arose this year.

"If I had an opportunity to do a few races in the right way then ok but I don't know if I would have the opportunity. So, the championship is starting and for sure I'm not interested to take the seat of a driver just to be there. I think I need the championship and myself in the right way."

Meanwhile, ex-F1 driver Paul di Resta will take part in the upcoming Marrakech Formula E rookie test with Jaguar. The Scot filled in for the unwell Massa at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix and was in contention for Williams' vacant 2018 F1 seat until recently.

Di Resta will be joined at Jaguar by the grandson of double F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, Pietro, who won the 2017 Formula V8 3.5 championship. Ferrari F1 junior Antonio Giovinazzi -- who will spend 2018 as Sauber's third-driver -- is also set to contest the test with the DS Virgin squad.