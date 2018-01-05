Formula 2 race-winner Nicholas Latifi has been named as Force India's reserve and test driver for the 2018 Formula One season.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who finished fifth in last season's F2 championship with DAMS, will take part in young driver test sessions and will also participate in "a number" of yet-to-be-disclosed Friday practice sessions across the 2018 campaign.

"Nicholas joins us off the back of a strong season in F2 and strengthens our driver development programme," Force India team boss Vijay Mallya said. "He will support our simulator programme and work with the team during a number of Friday practice sessions next year.

Latifi finished fifth in his second full-season in F2 last year. Sutton Images

"We have a long track record of bringing on young talented drivers and Nicholas will learn a huge amount as he gets embedded in the team, and looks forward to a career in Formula One."

Latifi, who previously held the role of test driver for Renault, added: "I'm really excited about the opportunity. Force India is a team that has shown constant improvement for the last few years and I'm proud to become a part of one of the success stories of Formula One. I am eager to show the team what I can do and help them as they continue to close the gap to the front of the grid."