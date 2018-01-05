        <
        >

          Nicholas Latifi joins Force India as 2018 F1 reserve driver

          play
          When was the best period for F1? (0:58)

          Nelson Piquet discusses the differences between racing today and driving in his time. (0:58)

          7:42 AM ET
          • Lewis Larkam

          Formula 2 race-winner Nicholas Latifi has been named as Force India's reserve and test driver for the 2018 Formula One season.

          The 22-year-old Canadian, who finished fifth in last season's F2 championship with DAMS, will take part in young driver test sessions and will also participate in "a number" of yet-to-be-disclosed Friday practice sessions across the 2018 campaign.

          "Nicholas joins us off the back of a strong season in F2 and strengthens our driver development programme," Force India team boss Vijay Mallya said. "He will support our simulator programme and work with the team during a number of Friday practice sessions next year.

          "We have a long track record of bringing on young talented drivers and Nicholas will learn a huge amount as he gets embedded in the team, and looks forward to a career in Formula One."

          Latifi, who previously held the role of test driver for Renault, added: "I'm really excited about the opportunity. Force India is a team that has shown constant improvement for the last few years and I'm proud to become a part of one of the success stories of Formula One. I am eager to show the team what I can do and help them as they continue to close the gap to the front of the grid."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.