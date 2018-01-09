Formula One could revise its weekend schedule by tweaking the format of Friday practice sessions, according to sporting managing director Ross Brawn.

In its current format, Friday practice consists of two 90-minute sessions, but that could be changed in the future after Brawn admitted the schedule is open to discussion. F1's new owners Liberty Media are understood to be looking at race weekend formats as part of its widespread review as it continues to search for new ways of improving the sport. While Brawn revealed Friday's schedule could be tweaked, he said the length of races is unlikely to be affected.

"I think the length of a grand prix is about right. It's not too long, it's not too short, it engages you," Brawn told Sky Sports. "We want a grand prix to evolve and have its highlights and come together at the end. So I'm not sure that we should be thinking in terms of changing a grand prix length. I think we have other things we can do to enhance grand prix racing rather than changing around the format. Qualifying works fairly well.

"I think practice on a Friday is open to discussion, whether we need two sessions, whether we move to just an afternoon session, because another factor in all of this is the number of races we have. If we have an increased number of races, do we change the format to put less pressure on the teams to be able to do those races?"

Ross Brawn would back tweaks to the way Friday practice sessions are run. Dan Istitene/Getty Images for Tata Communications

Brawn also reiterated the need to bring fans closer to F1 and suggested the possibility of introducing open scrutineering -- similar to the Le Mans 24 Hours -- in the build up to race weekends.

"The fans always come first -- what do the fans want to see in a grand prix weekend? Getting close to the cars and getting close to the drivers is something we always get feedback on.

"It's an essential part for the fans. So over a race weekend, could we do more to let the fans get closer to the cars? One proposal is to have open scrutineering, so the cars literally have to go out into the field to be scrutineered so the fans can come and see them.

"It happens at Le Mans and is a great event. All the fans come, the cars are lifted up and you can see underneath them. So we're exploring things of that nature. But I'm fairly conservative about the format of the racing, and I haven't got any major plans on that at the moment."